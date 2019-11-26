Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hertzog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Hertzog

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Hertzog Obituary
Robert A. Hertzog

Cherry Hill, NJ - On Nov. 25, 2019, Age 73, longtime Cherry Hill resident; Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Boyd); Dear brother of Craig Begley of Lindenwold, Chet (Christine) Begley of Erial, Harry Begley of Phila., Jeannine (David) Tsang of Erial and the late William Begley.

Bob's family will receive friends on Monday Evening, Dec. 2nd, 2019; 6:00 -7:30 PM at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Funeral Service will follow at 7:30 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Pls. put "In memory of Bob Hertzog" on the memo line. https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial?s
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -