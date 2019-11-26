|
|
Robert A. Hertzog
Cherry Hill, NJ - On Nov. 25, 2019, Age 73, longtime Cherry Hill resident; Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Boyd); Dear brother of Craig Begley of Lindenwold, Chet (Christine) Begley of Erial, Harry Begley of Phila., Jeannine (David) Tsang of Erial and the late William Begley.
Bob's family will receive friends on Monday Evening, Dec. 2nd, 2019; 6:00 -7:30 PM at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Funeral Service will follow at 7:30 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Pls. put "In memory of Bob Hertzog" on the memo line. https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial?s
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019