|
|
Robert A. Horton Sr.
Columbus - Robert A. Horton Sr., passed away peacefully on Friday January 31, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Camden, Robert was a long time resident of East Windsor and spent his retirement years in the Columbus/Mansfield community.
Robert began his career at RCA Astro Electronics Division which became part of Lockheed Martin. Working as a Failure Analyst, Robert worked on numerous projects for NASA, the Air Force, NOAA, and commercial space programs. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2005 after 40 years of dedicated service.
Robert was a proud member of The First Presbyterian church of Bordentown; where he served in the past as a Deacon, Elder and Trustee of the church. He was very active in the Four Seasons at Mapleton in Columbus serving on the board for the community and was a member of the bowling team. Robert was also an avid amateur radio operator.
The son of the late Frederick and Oleata F. Horton, he is predeceased by his siblings, Shirley (Anastasia) Trubey, Wayne Horton, and son-in-law, Dennis E. Healey Sr., he is survived by his beloved wife Nina G. Horton, his children, Susan D. Healey and Robert A. Jr. (Brittany Hall) Horton, his grandchildren, Dennis E. Jr. and (Colleen) Healey, Christine A. (Brian T.) DeSousa, Larissa (Paul) Barth, John (Amanda) Horton, James Horton, William Horton, Philip Horton, Margreate Horton, his great grandchildren, Abigail, Brandon, Christopher, Jude, Gideon,Vivian, Junia, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute a donation in remembrance of Robert to the Mansfield Township Ambulance Corps 41 Fieldcrest Dr. Columbus, New Jersey 08022.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Bordentown, 420 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505. Friends and family may gather at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 am until time of the service. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Robert's Book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com for directions and service information, order flowers, make a donation or offer condolences to the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020