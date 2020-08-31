1/
Robert A. Love
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Love

Pine Hill - On August 30, 2020, Robert, age 82, beloved husband of Anna Love (nee McGinley). He is survived by his children AnneMarie (Tim) Harris, James (Martha) Love, Tina (Jim) LoBiondo, BettyJean Love, Martin (Anna) Love, and Andrew Love; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; his sister Helen McGee; and many loving nieces and nephews. Robert served in the U.S. Army, and worked for Teamsters Local #470 in Philadelphia. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday afternoon 1-2 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A memorial service will begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved