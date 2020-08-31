Robert A. Love
Pine Hill - On August 30, 2020, Robert, age 82, beloved husband of Anna Love (nee McGinley). He is survived by his children AnneMarie (Tim) Harris, James (Martha) Love, Tina (Jim) LoBiondo, BettyJean Love, Martin (Anna) Love, and Andrew Love; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; his sister Helen McGee; and many loving nieces and nephews. Robert served in the U.S. Army, and worked for Teamsters Local #470 in Philadelphia. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday afternoon 1-2 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A memorial service will begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.