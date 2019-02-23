Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Williamstown - on February 19, 2019. Age 84. Beloved husband of Monika (nee Ertl). Devoted father of Robert Schickling, Jr., Margaret Whittaker, Harry Fisher (Barbara), Donna Barrett, Michael Fisher (Ruth) and Christina Romano. Loving grandfather of Candice Green (Richard), Kelcey Fisher, Marina Fisher, Cassandra Fisher, Gabriel Romano, Robert Schickling, III, and Vincent Romano. Dear brother of Gerald Schickling and the late Kathleen Tregnan, Joseph, Henry, John and Edward Schickling.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 am. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Washington Twp.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 23, 2019
