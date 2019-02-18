|
|
Robert A. Yovankin
Of Medford Lakes, NJ. - Age 73. Passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father George, mother Martha, brother William, and sister Carol. Robert is survived by his wife Eileen, daughter Jackie of Glen Mills, PA, and sons Robert (Bo) Jr. of Delran, NJ and Tim and his wife Genia of Chicago, IL.
Services will be held at Bradley Funeral Home, 601 Route 73 South, Marlton, NJ. Friends and family are invited to attend Tuesday, February 19th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm and Wednesday, February 20th from 10:00am to 11:00am for viewing. The Funeral Ceremony will be 11am Wednesday. Robert will be laid to rest at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Bob grew up in Moorestown and Pennsauken, NJ. He and Eileen met in 1970 while working at John-Jeffrey Corporation. They were married on May 19, 1973. Bob and his family moved to Medford Lakes in 1985, and he remained a dedicated, proud, and cherished member of the idyllic community for the remainder of his life.
Professionally, Bob worked as a thoroughbred horse trainer, driver for Smith Transfer and Yellow Freight, and Captain of Risky Business, a personal entrepreneurial commercial fishing endeavor. He put great care into everything he did. He loved decorating his home for Halloween and Christmas every year. In his spare time, he enjoyed cheering on the New England Patriots and watching the wide variety of birds he and his wife welcomed into their yard. He was a spiritual man who enjoyed thoughtful reflection, music, travel, gardening, hunting, fishing, and clamming.
His achievements in life were numerous. Most of all, Bob was a devoted and loving husband and father. He was amongst the most selfless and generous souls a person could know, having touched the lives of everyone he interacted with through his unparalleled kindness, strength, compassion, and thoughtfulness. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 18, 2019