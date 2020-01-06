|
Robert "Bob" Alexander
The Villages, FL - Robert "Bob" Alexander, resident of The Villages, FL, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 91.
Bob will be sadly missed by his daughter Ann and her husband Dave; son Bob and his wife Karen; grandchildren Michael, Brian and Nicole Alexander and Jane and Alex Horton; great grandchildren Caleb and Connor Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Alexander who passed away in 2017.
A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020