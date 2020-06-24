Robert (Bob) Anthony Yannetti
Pennsauken - Robert Yannetti, died Monday June 22, 2020 in Chesapeake , Va. Bob was preceded in death by his bride of 64 years Gertrude "Trudy" Yannetti and son Dr. Robert Yannetti. He is survived by his son William (Margie), daughter-in law Karen Yannetti, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous loving family and friends.
Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in NJ. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a dedicated employee of the FAA/NAFEC. Bob was also a passionate botanist, outdoorsman and lover of technology.
He was a former parishioner at the Church of St. Peter in Merchantville and St. Stephen's.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday from 10 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral service will be held at 11:00. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.