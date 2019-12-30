Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pitman United Methodist Church
758 N Broadway
Pitman, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Pitman United Methodist Church
Robert Applegate, Jr.

Washington Twp. - On December 27, 2019. Age 59. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Humphry). Devoted father of Alexandra DiLorenzo (David), Meghan Kutchen (Timothy) and Robert A. Applegate III (Nicolette). Loving grandfather to Alessia and Beau. Dear brother of Donna Chojnowski, Debra Gitto, Andrew Applegate and Patrick Applegate. Loved by nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Thursday 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the Pitman United Methodist Church, 758 N Broadway, Pitman. Funeral service, 12:00 PM. Interment, Wenonah Cemetery, Wenonah.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to True North Church, 721 Main Street, Sewell, NJ 08080.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
