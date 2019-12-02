Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brining
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Brining Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Brining Jr. Obituary
Robert B. Brining Jr.

Pitman - Robert B. Brining Jr. of Pitman, NJ passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday November 30, 2019.

Husband of the late Theresa Brining. Father of Patricia, grandfather of Shelly and brother of Michael.

Family and friends are invited to the Graveside Service on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery 550 Delsea Drive Sewell, New Jersey 08080. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -