|
|
Robert B. Brining Jr.
Pitman - Robert B. Brining Jr. of Pitman, NJ passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday November 30, 2019.
Husband of the late Theresa Brining. Father of Patricia, grandfather of Shelly and brother of Michael.
Family and friends are invited to the Graveside Service on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery 550 Delsea Drive Sewell, New Jersey 08080. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019