Robert B. Diamond
Robert B. Diamond

Cherry Hill -

Robert "Bob" Bernard DIAMOND, 87, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Elsa (née Statzell), daughter Susan Diamond Burgos, and sons Robert Andrew and Richard Diamond. Proud grandfather of Mackenzie and Griffin. Brother of Bobbie Adams and the late Harry O. Diamond. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and his loving Bichon Frise, Muffin.

Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He was outgoing, loved to travel, play tennis and spend time with family. He was known for his integrity, kindness, and generosity. He will be remembered as a successful entrepreneur, and a pioneer of entertainment communications in the hospitality industry.

Bob will be missed by family and friends alike. Services will be private.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
