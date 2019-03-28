|
|
Robert B. Rhodes
Maple Shade - Robert B. Rhodes of Maple Shade, NJ died on March 22, 2019. Age 77. Beloved father of Dana Bradley (Robert) of Marlton, NJ. Loving grandfather of Dylan, Chloe and Nicolette Bradley. Dear son of the late Bernard and Helen Rhodes (nee Sabila). Relatives and friends will gather for a committal service Friday morning 10am in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 28, 2019