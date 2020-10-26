Robert B. Rogers
Collingswood - Peacefully on October 22, 2020, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 86 years.
Beloved husband of 62 years to Carol Rogers (nee Cummings). Dear father of Carol Rogers Cobb (Martin), the late Dr. James Robert Rogers, William Edward Rogers (Sandie), Kenneth Scott Rogers (Nicole) and Raymond John Rogers (Lori). He is also lovingly survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Robert was a United States Army veteran and was employed 20 years with the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. He was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and handyman to anyone in need.
Funeral and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will take place at a later date. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
.