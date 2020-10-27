Robert Behnke
Berlin - Robert O. Behnke, on October 24, 2020 lifelong resident of Berlin, NJ. Age 90 years. Beloved husband of Joan (née Kobelnick) of 58 years. Devoted father of Joan Horner (Tom), John (Bobbie), Bill (Cindy), and Bob (Karen). Dear brother of the late William Behnke (Fran). Proud grandfather of Michelle, Vickie, Caroline, Laura (Brian), Dana (George), Lisa, Rob (Julia) and Celina (Kevin). Great grandfather of Ashton. Also survived by his nephews Gary (Laura) & Glenn, and niece Karen (Steve).
Bob was a patriot and U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. He was past president of the Sons of Italy lodge 2308, Berlin Lions Club, exempt member of Berlin Fire Co. No. 1, and member of American Legion Post 311, Waterford Twp.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday evening from 7:00-9:00PM and Friday morning from 9:00-10:00AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral Liturgy 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice at PO Box 71425 Philadelphia PA 19146 in memory of Bob would be appreciated. Lasting condolences at www.costantinoprimofh.com
