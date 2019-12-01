Services
Robert Bruce LaBar Obituary
Robert Bruce LaBar

Buena - Robert Bruce LaBar, 84, also known as "Rotten Robert" passed peacefully at home in Buena (formerly of Woodlynne) on November 29, 2019. Predeceased by his adoring wife Claire ( nee Sturgis). Loyal brother of Charlotte LaBar and Barry LaBar who predeceased him. Loving father of Linda Feeley (Greg); Sandi McKane (Bob), Robert LaBar (Janet); Michael LaBar (Jackie). Proud grandfather of Kelly Savoy (Frank), Kim Leff (Mitch), Candice Aurig (Ted), Katie Davis (Ryan), Eric LaBar (Jennifer), Ellie LaBar (Sean), Christopher McKane, Elizabeth LaBar, Aedan, Jamison and Brendan LaBar. Devoted great grandfather to Jaiden, Logan, Jaxon, Jantzen, Maddy, Noah, Isla, Navy and Theo Robert. Services were private at the request of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
