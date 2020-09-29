1/1
Robert C. Grubb
Robert C Grubb

Robert C Grubb passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020, at his daughter's residence surrounded by his loving family in Marlton. Born in Long Island NY to William B. and Marie A. Grubb, Bob was 92 years old. He was a resident of Ocean City, NJ and formerly lived in Voorhees Twp, NJ.

Beloved husband of 60 years to Carolyn A. (Laphan) loving father of William B. (Charlene) Grubb, Terry (Tom) Relovsky and Robert P. Grubb. Cherished Pop to William Grubb Jr., Lauren Grubb, Robert Relovsky and Jennifer Relovsky.

Bob proudly served his country honorably with the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a graduate from the University of Tennessee with a degree in civil engineering receiving a scholarship playing football. Bob worked as an Advertising Art Manager for the Courier Post until his retirement in 1992. Bob enjoyed coaching many of his children's activities including football and baseball. His interests included antique cars and anything civil war related. He enjoyed golfing with friends and was an avid fisherman.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass Friday 1 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton, NJ.

All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering.

To share your memories of Bob, please visit www.givnish.com






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Church
