Robert C. Van Horn



Philadelphia - Robert C. Van Horn-age 64 of Philadelphia, PA passed away on November 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Audubon High School, Audubon, NJ (Class of 1974), Bob attended Rutger's University, Camden, NJ. He later worked in advertising sales in Philadelphia & New York. Bob's good natured personality brightened the lives he touched. He enjoyed music and sang in the choirs at Saint Clement's Episcopal Church, Philadelphia and Mendelssohn Club, Philadelphia. He is predeceased by his mother, Cornelia Van Horn (nee Weigert). Dearly missed, Bob is forever loved by his his father, William Van Horn, his siblings, Nancy (Leonard) Martorano, Bill Van Horn, Lisa Brzozowski, and Karen Sexton. Bob will also be fondly remembered by his seven nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment at Locustwood Memorial Park, 1500 Marlton Pike W. Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, near the Mausoleum.



Due to current Covid19 concerns, we ask friends and family to practice social distancing and to wear a face-mask.









