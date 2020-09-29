Robert Charles Carr
Englewood, FL - Robert Charles Carr, age 72, of Englewood FL, passed away peacefully taking his last breath on the night of September 19, 2020, after a 7-year battle with cancer.
Bob is survived by his wife Terri, two sons Robert II. and Steven, both of New Jersey, two brothers and two sisters of the Philadelphia area, and six grandchildren, whom he adored. In his earlier years Bob was very active with scuba diving, skiing, and even had time to coach his sons' soccer team, The Firebirds. He was an avid fisherman -- flounder fishing on "The Keeper" and fly fishing in Montana and Alaska. He retired as President of Eastern Electric Liquidators of Philadelphia to travel west with his wife and chocolate lab Gus. Visiting amazing sites, camp hosting for a summer in Colorado, he did what many dream about but few realize. He died a sober man with many wonderful friends in the program.
Robert is being laid to rest at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA on October 17th, 2020 at 11:00. Due to COVID 19 regulations the family will be holding a private celebration of life afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Yellowstone Shortline Trail at https://yellowstoneshortlinetrail.org/
(mark it for the Bob Carr Memorial).