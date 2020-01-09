|
Robert Clark Semler
Bradenton, FL - On January 2, 2020 of Bradenton, FL; formerly of Pitman, NJ. Age 77 years.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Semler of Bradenton, FL, his brother, Richard Semler of Audubon Park, NJ; sons, Arthur Semler of Bradenton, FL and David Semler of Bethany, IL and 5 grandchildren: Daniel Semler, Robert Semler, Jr., Alexander Semler, Zachary Semler and Julie Semler. Predeceased by his son, Robert Collings Semler in 2012.
Robert was educated at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and served in the National Guard. He also served as the President of the American Society of Marine Artists for 5 years and retired from both, the Courier-Post of Cherry Hill, NJ and the Herald-Tribune of Sarasota, FL as a graphic artist. Robert was also the sole proprietor of RCS Studio (Fine Maritime and Portrait Art).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Graveside service on Friday, January 10, 2 PM at Lakeview Memorial Park, Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020