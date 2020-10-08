1/1
Robert Crew Sr.
Robert Crew, Sr.

Cherry Hill - Robert Crew, Sr., age 80, of Cherry Hill, NJ, died October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. Layton (née Delp). Loving father of Robert Crew, Jr., Steven Crew and the late Brian Crew of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted brother of Eleanore Mutchler of Callahan, FL, Joyce Lordy of Bennettsville, SC and Thomas Crew of Newark, DE. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 6675-8516 or to Mission Teens, Inc., 103 Chestnut Street, Audubon, NJ 08106. Please visit schetterfh.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
