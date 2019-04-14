Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Marlton United Methodist Church
2 Marlborough Drive
Marlton, NJ
Marlton - Robert "Bob" H. Crowley, age 91 years, of Marlton, NJ, formerly of Pitman, NJ, passed away on April 9, 2019. Loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend. Survived by his devoted daughter, Judy Crowley Faulkner, and son in law, David Faulkner. Also survived by his treasured granddaughters, Jessica Crowley, Allison Faulkner Rowan (Andrew) and Emma Faulkner. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 55 years, Jerry (nee Stratton) and his beloved son, John Robert.

Also predeceased by his adored second wife, Hilda (Tracy Foster). Survived by his stepchildren Debbie Milsted (Al), Judy Griffiths (John), Mark Foster (Sharon), Edward Foster (Annette), and Brian Foster. Also survived by his stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Colleen, Geoffrey, Alvin, MaryCate, Austin, Adam, Kelley, John, Brendan, Erin, Mackenzie and Brayden.

Bob loved his hometown of Pitman, NJ and worked tirelessly to serve the community. He was a former president of the Pitman Board of Education, past president of Pitman Rotary, and lifelong member of the Pitman United Methodist Church. In later years, he attended the Marlton United Methodist Church. He was also past president of the NJ Automobile Dealers Assoc. Bob will be remembered for his passion for singing, playing golf, and for being kind and generous to all who knew him.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30am at Marlton United Methodist Church, 2 Marlborough Drive, Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Marlton United Methodist Church, God at Work Campaign, 2 Marlborough Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 14, 2019
