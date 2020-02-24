|
Robert Dale Tuvell
Pennsauken - Robert Dale Tuvell, age 73, of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born in Springfield, OH. Dale was employed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 25 years as a custodian. Dale was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 58 years and was a member of the Pennsauken Branch at the time of his passing. He helped build the Moorestown Ward Chapel and had many callings at church. He was the librarian, and served as secretary for the High Priest Group and Elders Quorum. He was most honored to serve as a Temple Worker in the Washington DC Temple for about 10 years. The Church was Dale's calling, where he was dedicated to lend a helping hand anytime it was needed.
Dale is predeceased by his father, Murl Tuvell and mother, Anna Mae Tuvell (nee Neighbors).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Betsy Tuvell (nee Gillies); children, Richard Tuvell (Tammy), James Tuvell (Lisa), and Betsy Tuvell; sister, Carol Ann Ensign; and grandchildren, Zachary, James, Jadyn, Sophia, and Tristin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109 and on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10am -11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 3303 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08105. A funeral service will be11am at the Church. Entombment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Branch Mission Fund: checks payable to "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints" with Branch Mission Fund in the Memo Field may be sent to the Branch President at 3338 Lexington Ave, Pennsauken, NJ, 08109.
To see Dale's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020