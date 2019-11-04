|
|
Robert "Bob" Davy
Haddon Township - Robert "Bob" Davy of Haddon Township passed away October 27, 2019 at the age of 64.
Born in Detroit, at age 10 Bob had moved to Cherry Hill where he had graduated from Camden Catholic High School. Growing up he developed a love for the game of golf and caddied for Tavistock country club carrying two bags at a time. After receiving his degree from Villanova University in business administration, Bob opened his own financial planning and accounting practice that enabled him to do what he did best - connect with people, build relationships and help others.
The biggest joys of his life started at home with his wife, Andrea with whom they just celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Their two daughters Rachel and Alisha claim the titles as their dad's biggest fans. Bob was known as Pop-pop to his grandson Hans-the only person who could match his level of cool in a pair of shades. He was a beloved father-in-law to Neil Unternahrer and Steve Hatley. Bob was a constant support and role model to his nephew Douglas and niece Annabelle. Living next door to your family makes for many shared memories and bonds with his sister and brother in law Pat and John Dickinson. Bob was son to the late Donald Davy and is survived by his mother Mary Jane. Kent, Bob's older brother sadly also passed away just 4 months ago, survived by his wife Young.
Bob was someone who could relate to a person with ease, despite their background or age. His long standing friendships speak to his level of loyalty and commitment. He was sentimental, keeping thank you notes from kids he coached years ago and golf scorecards from outings with the guys. Every Thanksgiving, Bob met the crew from high school for breakfast before heading to watch the Camden Catholic vs Paul VI football game. He had a Tues/Thurs standing coffee date with his good friend at the Haddonfield Starbucks. He would regularly meet friends or colleagues at the Barrington or Westmont diner to catch up. As a CPA and financial advisor, Bob built a successful business with hundreds of clients who would consider him both a friend and confidante.
After his family, to really speak of Bob's character and life is to speak about his love for his community. Bob and Andrea first joined the Haddon Township family in 1981. They raised Rachel and Alisha in Haddon Twp. establishing deep roots through school, sports, and civic organizations. Bob loved coaching not only his daughters but those of the community as well. Bob had been involved with the Haddon Township Athletic Association (HTAA) since 1988 when he first signed up Rachel for clinic soccer as the only girl- in snow boots! From what started as coaching, quickly progressed to him holding a number of positions within HTAA including Budget Director and Senior Softball President. In a 2003 article announcing Bob as the New HTAA President, a position to which he has held now for 16 years, he quoted,"Haddon Township is a close-knit small community where you get to know a lot of good people…I think one of the biggest special interest groups and one of the most silent are the children…they are our most valuable asset".His shoes to fill will be big as HTAA president as Bob dedicated his life to the HT community. To share a few examples of what that looked like, Bob single-handedly found anonymous funding for the HTAA club house, and when the girls didn't have a travel soccer league for HT, Bob started one. In 2015, he was inducted into the HT Athletic Hall of Fame for his community service. Which extended into South Jersey as well, as he held current positions of Treasurer for the South Jersey Girls Soccer League and District Commissioner for Youth Soccer. Bob was the guy who spent countless hours registering kids and making soccer passes last minute to make sure they could play. Refereeing was also an important part of Bob's life and he was voted "Official of the Year" in 2012 by the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association. Just days before his passing, he refereed a dear friend's memorial game on the HTAA turf - the same field he helped to build. As years passed, his enthusiasm didn't wane as he remained the adored coach of Rachel and Alisha's adult women's soccer team, the Misfits. He loved the camaraderie and antics of this group of women, some of whom he's watched grow and play now for 20 years.
Though any above mentioned positions or awards he felt honored to hold, Bob was the last person to look for accolades,choosing to perform acts of service and generosity quietly. It then does not come as a surprise that Bob was also an organ donor.
We don't know how Bob did it all - but he still found time to garden, shop for just the right gift, and go to church on Sundays. But he did it - with style, class and always with a white handkerchief in his pocket. His family, friends, and the Haddon Twp.community has lost a great man yet he has left behind an incredible footprint.
~Dad, we hope you are up there recapping games with Pete Sacchetti and watching us from above as we do our best to live your legacy…and bring home a win.
Relatives, friends, neighbors, coaches, referees and athletes are invited to join the Davy family to remember Bob, pay tribute to a community leader and share your heartfelt memories on Thursday evening between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm and on Friday morning between 9:30 am and 10:30 am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloyisus Church 37 W. Haddon Ave. Oaklyn. We will take leave from Bob at graveside in Locustwood Memorial Park, Rt. 70 Cherry Hill.
As an expression of sympathy and In lieu of flowers, Andrea and the girls ask for donations to be sent to the HTAA Bob Davy Fund. PO Box 103, Collingswood, NJ 08108. #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019