Rev. Robert DuBois
Voorhees - Reverend DuBois, Robert Earle. On December 19, 2019 left the mission field and returned home to the Lord. Age 96. Beloved husband of the late Ruth DuBois. Devoted father to his two sons that will miss him dearly; Peter (Darlene) of Cherry Hill and Timothy (Mary Ann) of Haddon Heights. Adoring grandfather of Kathryn, Alison, Alex, Alicia, Spencer and Paige. Rev. Dubois was a native of the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. He graduated from Temple University and then received his master's in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary. He served the Lord in churches in Lakewood, Haddon Heights, Blackwood, Cinnaminson, New Jersey and South Dennis Congregational Church in Dennis, MA. A lifelong singer, he was a soloist of all genres of music, especially sacred music. He sang with the Percy Crawford Crusades throughout the country in his youth and every week on the radio. The family would like to thank Atria, Tina, Inez and all those who provided excellent care during Roberts final years. Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to Princeton Theological Seminary, Attn: Department of Advancement, P.O. Box 821, 64 Mercer Street ,Princeton, NJ 08542-0803
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019