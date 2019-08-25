|
Robert E. Bolton, Jr.
Mt. Laurel - Robert E. Bolton, Jr., age 77, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Robert E. Bolton, Sr. and Margaret E. Bolton (nee Stone) in Camden, NJ. Robert was an architect and owned his own business, Robert Bolton & Associates. He enjoyed sports and politics. A natural people person, Robert had a great sense of humor and a kind heart. As a proud great grandfather, he will be remembered for the unconditional love he gave his family and friends. Robert will be deeply missed.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert E. Bolton III and Jennifer; Mandi Buker and Luis Bolanos; and Kristina Sacco and Craig; grandchildren, Genevieve, Brittany, Abigail, Mason, Nick, and Darren; and great grandchild, Harper.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on August 27, 2019 from 9am-11am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. To see Robert's online tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019