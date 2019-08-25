Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Bolton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Bolton Jr. Obituary
Robert E. Bolton, Jr.

Mt. Laurel - Robert E. Bolton, Jr., age 77, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Robert E. Bolton, Sr. and Margaret E. Bolton (nee Stone) in Camden, NJ. Robert was an architect and owned his own business, Robert Bolton & Associates. He enjoyed sports and politics. A natural people person, Robert had a great sense of humor and a kind heart. As a proud great grandfather, he will be remembered for the unconditional love he gave his family and friends. Robert will be deeply missed.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert E. Bolton III and Jennifer; Mandi Buker and Luis Bolanos; and Kristina Sacco and Craig; grandchildren, Genevieve, Brittany, Abigail, Mason, Nick, and Darren; and great grandchild, Harper.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on August 27, 2019 from 9am-11am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. To see Robert's online tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Inglesby & Son Inc.
Download Now