Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Robert Harkinson
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Bellmawr - Robert E. Harkinson, of Bellmawr, age 60, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Marylynn (nee Hancock). Devoted step-father of Lindsay Frederico (Joseph) and Amanda Nieves (Rafael). Loving grandfather of Rafael Nieves and Sophie Frederico. Dear son of Marcella (nee Bandoch) and the late Robert C. Harkinson. Brother of Thomas Harkinson (Dorothy), John "Jack" Harkinson, Teresa DiSanti (Jeff) and James Harkinson (Heather). Son-in-law of the late Harry and Rita Hancock. Brother-in-law of Martin Hancock (Debra Sue) and Bruce Hancock (Terry). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was a man who loved his family and his hobbies included cars and gardening. There will be a visitation from 9 to 11am Sunday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bob's memory to ., 3001 Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
