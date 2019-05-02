|
|
Robert E. Landry, Jr.
West Deptford - Robert E. Landry, Jr., on April 28, 2019, of West Deptford, formerly of Haddon Twp. Age 65. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Clyborne). Loving son of Bobbi-Jean (nee Thompson) and the late Robert Landry, Sr. Dear brother of Cheryl Landry and step-brother of Michael Landry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Landry was a member of VFW Post #4463, Oaklyn. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11am Monday morning, May 6, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Landry's memory to VFW Post #4463, 5 Manor Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ 08107 or to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 2, 2019