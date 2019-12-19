Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Robert Milnes
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Robert E. Milnes


1929 - 2019
Robert E. Milnes Obituary
Robert E. Milnes

Formerly of Oaklyn - On December 18, 2019, formerly of Oaklyn, NJ. Age 90 years.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Milnes (nee Stinglen). Dear father of Robert W. Milnes and Patricia A. (Neil) Sparano. Loving grandfather of Michael (Tara) Sparano and Leigh (George) Seiz and great grandfather of Emily, Anthony, Dylan, Kayla, Jayden and Samantha.

Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and longtime active member of Emanuel United Methodist Church in Oaklyn.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 PM. Interment Garden of Honor at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Philadelphia Community Living Center, 3461 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
