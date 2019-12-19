|
Robert E. Milnes
Formerly of Oaklyn - On December 18, 2019, formerly of Oaklyn, NJ. Age 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Milnes (nee Stinglen). Dear father of Robert W. Milnes and Patricia A. (Neil) Sparano. Loving grandfather of Michael (Tara) Sparano and Leigh (George) Seiz and great grandfather of Emily, Anthony, Dylan, Kayla, Jayden and Samantha.
Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and longtime active member of Emanuel United Methodist Church in Oaklyn.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 PM. Interment Garden of Honor at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Philadelphia Community Living Center, 3461 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019