Robert E. Smith
Houston, TX - Smith, Robert E., age 78 of Houston, TX, died suddenly on October 19, 2020. Son of John J. Smith Jr. and Matilda Herscher Smith, brother to the late John J. 3rd and Lawrence. Survived by brother Richard of Cherry Hill. Born in Camden, NJ in 1941. Graduated Camden Catholic High School in 1959. U.S. Army veteran.

Bob worked for the Arabian American Oil company in Saudi Arabia for many years and later for the Bechtel Corp. on domestic and international projects.

A private family ceremony will be held in the future and a burial at Calvary Cemetery.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
