|
|
Robert Edward "Haggar" Burns
Bob "Haggar" Burns, 65, passed away at his home after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family.
Haggar's world revolved around his "Wheezy" wife, Cherylyn who he reconnected with in Heaven Thursday night. He loved his three children, Amy (Matt), Maggie and Jackson with all of his heart. He is survived by his brothers Bill and Jack Burns and sister Kathy Martin. He will be missed by his mother-in-law Cookie and father-in-law Bucky Higgins, all of his sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be missed as well by his wife's enormous, extended family.
Haggar had another love in his life, golf. The only time he spent away from his wife was to be on the golf course. It was his happy place. He kept Wawa in business, always having coffee in his hand, and loved to visit the happiest place on earth - Lowe's. He could fix anything. Haggar was born and raised in Mount Pleasant, PA and bled black and gold.
Together, he and Cherylyn loved to travel, spend time with the "girlies" and friends at the shore house, drink Coors Lites and apple-tinis, watch their favorite TV shows and just simply laugh.
Haggar spent forty plus years working in the nuclear industry. He was a successful business man with an excellent work ethic, and many co-workers who were true friends,
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 4pm to 7pm Sunday, October 20 and 9:45am to 10:45am October 21. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00am Monday, October 21. All of the services (viewings and mass) will be held at the Church of Saint Isaac Jogues, 349 Evesboro Medford Road, Marlton. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery, 25 Fostertown Road, Medford, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in his name to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019