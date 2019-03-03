|
Robert Emmett Mattes, Jr.
Cherry Hill - Robert Emmett Mattes, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, died February 12, 2019. Age 83. In the true spirit of Robert Emmett Mattes, Jr., it would be fitting to raise a pint of Guinness for a life well lived! While spending time in Englewood, Florida, a place he loved with those he loved, the man, best known as Bob or Poppy, lost his second battle with Cancer on February 12, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife Patricia and daughter Jean. While cancer won round two - Poppy would say since he won the first round, he fought it to a draw and claim he would beat it on the other side. Born 12/21/35 in Easton, Pennsylvania, Bob was a mailman's son (Robert Emmett Sr.) and the first born to a true Irishwoman (Helen [nee] Sullivan). Poppy served in the United States Air Force where he met Pat, the love of his life at an armed services dance while stationed at the Great Lakes Base. They were married in West Branch, Michigan on 8/29/59 and recently celebrated their 59th anniversary. In addition to Jean Krafcik (Steve), Bob and Pat had two sons, Robert Emmett Mattes III (Ann Deeley-Mattes) and Bill Mattes (Karen). Poppy's grandchildren in order of age (not favorites Andrew) were Andrew, Hailey, Helen, Anna Grace, Lauren, Steven, and Matthew. Poppy loved spending time in Surf City where the family vacationed and in Englewood, Florida, when the winters got too cold. Always the life of the party, Poppy wants us to remember "the cream always rises to the top", "he would rather owe it to you than cheat you out of it" and "if the rain keeps up it won't come down." Poppy wanted folks to have one last toast to him to celebrate a life well lived. So raise a glass and say and Irish blessing and "until we meet again may God hold you gently in the palm of his hand". The family will have a private service and asks that donations, in his name, be sent to a . Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 3, 2019