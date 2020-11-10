1/
Robert F. Barrett
Robert F. Barrett

Stratford - age 88, passed away on November 9, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Joyce Ann Barrett (nee Fisher), children Patricia (Jim) Cohn, Karen, Daniel, and Robert (Pamela) Barrett, grandchildren James, Shawn, Jennifer, Jessica, Julia, Tyler, and Kelly, great-grandchildren Zoey and Jianni, and sister-in-law Leann Burke. Robert served in the US Army as a PFC during the Korean War. Before retirement, he worked as a building inspector for the US Government. He enjoyed volunteering with his wife for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Friday, November 13th 11am-12pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass 12pm. Burial following in Harleigh Cemetery, Camden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society online at www.svdpusa.org Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
Stratford, NJ 08084
