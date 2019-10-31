Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Dee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Dee Obituary
Robert F. Dee

Swedesboro, NJ - Formerly of Williamstown, NJ and Philadelphia, PA, age 70, passed away on October 31, 2019. Robert was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked at Verizon in Philadelphia, PA for 33 years as a Network Operations Manager. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed reading, and loved spending time with his family and animals. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Dee (nee Dolchanczyk). Devoted father of Kimberly Dabrowski (Victor) and Robert Dee. Dear brother of the late Bernadette Zavorski (Joe) and the late John Dee (the late Elaine). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Toby. Predeceased by his niece Carol Sergi. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, November 6th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, S. Main St. & Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -