Robert F. Dee
Swedesboro, NJ - Formerly of Williamstown, NJ and Philadelphia, PA, age 70, passed away on October 31, 2019. Robert was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked at Verizon in Philadelphia, PA for 33 years as a Network Operations Manager. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed reading, and loved spending time with his family and animals. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Dee (nee Dolchanczyk). Devoted father of Kimberly Dabrowski (Victor) and Robert Dee. Dear brother of the late Bernadette Zavorski (Joe) and the late John Dee (the late Elaine). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Toby. Predeceased by his niece Carol Sergi. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, November 6th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, S. Main St. & Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019