Robert F. Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Harris

Palm Springs, FL - Robert F. Harris, 78, of Palm Springs, Florida passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020.

A native of Magnolia, NJ, he was predeceased by his mother Violet R. Sutton (Wilke) and brother Richard Harris. Survived by his four daughters Kim A. Collins (Michael), Darlene L. Harris, Lori L. Harris and Kristy L. Barcia (Harris); nine Grandchildren; two Great Grandchildren and also survived by two siblings; Sister, Darlene L. Dias (McDuffie) and Brother, Mark W. Maloney.

Robert retired from the United States Postal Service after serving the community of Berlin, NJ for many years. Robert, also known as Bobby, was a very quiet man. However, he always had a bit of humor to offer. He was one of the few men left that always carried a handkerchief. He had many talents such as playing the guitar, gardening, cooking and carpentry. He loved his home projects especially decorating for holidays to make them special. He loved traveling by car to visit family and go on vacations especially to Disney World, where he enjoyed the fireworks. He was known for attending numerous concerts and festivals and his trips to the casinos in Atlantic City. Robert will be deeply missed by his family and everyone else who knew and loved him.

All services are being held privately due to the current COVID 19 restrictions.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved