Robert F. Harris



Palm Springs, FL - Robert F. Harris, 78, of Palm Springs, Florida passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020.



A native of Magnolia, NJ, he was predeceased by his mother Violet R. Sutton (Wilke) and brother Richard Harris. Survived by his four daughters Kim A. Collins (Michael), Darlene L. Harris, Lori L. Harris and Kristy L. Barcia (Harris); nine Grandchildren; two Great Grandchildren and also survived by two siblings; Sister, Darlene L. Dias (McDuffie) and Brother, Mark W. Maloney.



Robert retired from the United States Postal Service after serving the community of Berlin, NJ for many years. Robert, also known as Bobby, was a very quiet man. However, he always had a bit of humor to offer. He was one of the few men left that always carried a handkerchief. He had many talents such as playing the guitar, gardening, cooking and carpentry. He loved his home projects especially decorating for holidays to make them special. He loved traveling by car to visit family and go on vacations especially to Disney World, where he enjoyed the fireworks. He was known for attending numerous concerts and festivals and his trips to the casinos in Atlantic City. Robert will be deeply missed by his family and everyone else who knew and loved him.



All services are being held privately due to the current COVID 19 restrictions.









