|
|
Robert F. Wisk
Lindenwold - Robert F. Wisk, a longtime Lindenwold resident, died peacefully at home on September 27, 2019, at the age of 92. Robert was born in Cresson, PA on May 17, 1927 to the late Francis Wisk and Christina McGuire. He worked at Celotex for close to 25 years where he was a Foreman and later at Lindenwold and Merchantville Elementary schools prior to retiring. Robert enjoyed attending the Carol Norcross Camden County Senior Center, where he met many friends over the years. Beloved husband of the late Marie T. Wisk (nee Tupper). Devoted father of Brian Wisk (Debbie) and Kevin Wisk (Tammy). Loving grandpop of Kathryn, Amanda and Jonathan. He is survived by dear sisters Stella Ruffley, Clara Shelden-Lachiewicz, Irene Godron, brothers Charles (BettyAnn), William (Diane) and Michael Wisk (Debbie) and sister-in-law Pat Wisk. Robert is preceded in death by his siblings Ruth Weaver, Olean Lego-Smith, Joseph, George, Thomas and Anthony Wisk. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45am Saturday morning at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke's RC Church, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 11am in church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Wisk's memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at the above address. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019