Robert Francis Buchanan
1963 - 2020
Robert Francis Buchanan

Blenheim - Robert F. Buchanan, on June 7, 2020, of Blenheim, formerly of Bellmawr. Age 57. Beloved husband of Amy Buchanan (nee Prickett). Loving father of Andrew Robert Buchanan and Joshua Lee Buchanan. Devoted son of Joan (nee Frei) and the late James Buchanan. Dear son-in-law of Ken and Diana Prickett. Brother of James Buchanan (Kathy), Michael Buchanan, Joanne Walsh (James), and the late Cathy Buchanan. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, nephews, great nephews, and a great niece. Mr. Buchanan was formerly a foreman and project manager with PITCCO and SST. He loved boating, fishing, and spending time with his family. There was nothing he couldn't fix. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Buchanan's memory to Alcoholics Anonymous, 5090 Central Hwy., Suite 3, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 or to Gloucester County Community Church, 359 Chapel Heights Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
