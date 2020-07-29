1/
Robert G. Kimble
Robert G. Kimble

Gloucester City, - Suddenly on July 27, 2020 of Gloucester City, age 62. He is the beloved son of the late Guy and Martha (nee Meyer) Kimble, loving brother and best friend to the late William, survived by his loving sisters Karen (Mike) and Linda (James). He is the dear uncle of Michael, Scott, Alison and Amy. He is also survived by his faithful pups Roxy and Little Bob. Bob retired from the NJDOT in 2002. Bobby enjoyed spending his time outdoors, riding his motorcycle, and drinking a few beers.

Bobby's friends are invited to join the family on Saturday morning between 10:00 and 11:00 am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City for a memorial service. Inurnment will follow at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Camden County Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043 www.awanj.org To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
