|
|
Robert G. Seelhorst
Jim Thorpe, PA - Robert George Seelhorst Sr., 70, of Jim Thorpe, PA (Formerly of Stratford, NJ) passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is survived by wife Donna Seelhorst, son Robert Jr. and wife Amanda and daughter Jennifer (Long) and husband Joseph, and granddaughters, Avery, Adeline and Kailani and Violet and Vivienne. A devoted father and grandfather, Bob spent much time laughing and relaxing with his family. His wife was his high school sweetheart and they spent 48 happily married years dancing to Motown, holding hands and telling jokes. As an avid fisherman, he spent half a century making annual spring treks to Canada to catch Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass and Northern Pike, a hobby he enjoyed weekly for his entire life.Bob graduated from Sterling High School in Stratford, NJ in 1967, where he lettered in multiple sports and was part of a championship basketball team. Bob served honorably in the Army from 1969-75, during which time he spent two years in Korea defending the people of South Korea's right to live in a democracy. Professionally, he had an almost 30-year career at UPS and ended his time there as a Loss Prevention Specialist. During this time, he was recognized for his dedication and service to the law enforcement in the City of Philadelphia by the Major Crimes Unit. His late parents, C. Glenn, former Mayor of Stratford, and Geraldine, beloved mother, spent their family summers fishing and crabbing at the Jersey Shore with Bob, his late older brother Glenn and younger sister, Cathy (Gerland). Bob's wonderful sense of humor, kind heart and introspective manner was a calming presence for all who were close to him. His warm laughter will always be remembered by those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, July 5, from 10am to 12pm at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The memorial service will be at 12pm. Inurnment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hanover, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019