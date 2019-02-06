Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
Robert Constantine
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Robert George Constantine Sr.


Robert George Constantine, Sr.

Southampton - Robert George Constantine Sr., 88, of Southampton passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2018. Formerly a longtime Pennsauken resident, Bob was a retired United States Army Captain in the New Jersey National Guard, a veteran of Korea and Vietnam, and served different roles throughout his tenure in the Camden Light Artillery Association.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Patricia (nee Dugan); four loving children, Barbara, Linda (Raymond); Robert Jr. (Carmen); Thomas (Susan); ten cherished grandchildren; seven adored great-grandchildren; eight caring siblings, and his dear step-mother, Roberta.

Bob was a hardworking man and could never sit still for too long. He had several hobbies and loved to travel. He was an avid reader and loved gardening. He enjoyed baking and was known for his pound cakes and delicious pizelles. Bob knew how to make everyone he met smile and feel loved.

A memorial service will be held 5 pm, Friday, Feb 8th at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral, 38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 pm until time of service. Interment will be private. For condolences, please visit www.marktilghmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 6, 2019
