Robert Greenberg Obituary
Robert Greenberg

The Villages, FL - February 24, 2020. Husband of Susan Greenberg. Father of Dr. Karen Greenberg and Randi (Justin) Kieffer. Grandfather of Julia and Natalie. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 11:30 AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dr. Karen Greenberg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation, www.amyloidosis.org
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
