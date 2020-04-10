Services
Robert H. Myers Obituary
Robert H. Myers of Cherry Hill passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, he was 77.

Robert was born in Camden, NJ and was an avid Phillies Phan. From 1960 - 1978 he was a member of Cherry Hill Ambulance, serving as Captain and volunteered as well at the Woodland Fire Company. He worked for Liedtka Trucking until his retirement.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary D., he is survived by daughter, Lisa & son-in-law Walter, 3 grand-puppies and 3 grand-cats. He is the dear brother of Dorothy (Albert) Mansdoefer and uncle of Susan McCleere.

Due to current social distancing measures, Robert's interment in Lakeview Memorial Park will be held privately.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage at www.vaonj.org

Condolences may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
