Robert H. Sullivan
Cape May - Robert H. Sullivan, "Bob" or "Sully", age 73 of N Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Barrington. He was a retired sheet metal worker with Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Local 19, and was also former mayor of Barrington (1981-1983). He was also a long-time volunteer umpire and coach through Little Leagues in Barrington and other towns. He is predeceased by the mother of his children, Barbara Sullivan. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Diane, children Robert (Yvonne) Sullivan, Wendy (Bernie) Delaney, Randy (Terri) Sullivan, and step-son Tim (Jessica) Back, and 8 grandchildren. A funeral service for Bob will be held at 11am on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Contributions may be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019