Robert (Bob) Hammond of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of sixty-eight. Bob was a United States Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. He graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania, in May 1981, with a bachelor of business administration in accounting and later became a Certified Public Accountant. After serving as an Appeals Officer with the Internal Revenue Service for many years, Bob retired in 2017. Since that time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Bob enjoyed many hobbies. He was a runner and each year he participated in the Broad Street Run. He was an avid cyclist who could ride for 60 miles or more at a time, often cycling with his closest friends, Craig and Steve. He also enjoyed taking scenic rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycles, camping with family members in Assateague Island National Seashore (home of the wild horses), surf fishing at the Jersey Shore and Assateague, and especially enjoyed spending quality time taking his grandson, Max, fishing and jet skiing at the Jersey Shore.
Much of his spare time was spent with Max. They liked to travel to different locations to race Max's Monster Jam RC Monster Trucks at local dirt tracks. They also built their own tracks in the backyard and would spend hours racing his trucks, often racing one another to determine a "champion". Of course, Max would always be the champion!
Bob was a member of the Harley Davidson Owners Group (HOG) and a supporter of the s Project.
He was the son of the late Bernie and Margaret Hammond; brother of the late Rocky and Larry Hammond; survived by his loving daughter, Jessica Lee Nelson, cherished grandson, Maxwell Jai Bowe, and loving and caring sister, Barbara Ann Hammond-Serrano.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1 pm to 2 pm at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Ave, Merchantville. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to the s Project () or the Pennsylvania SPCA (www.pspca.org).
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020