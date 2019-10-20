Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Robert Hankins
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Robert Hankins


1948 - 2019
Robert Hankins Obituary
Robert Hankins

Clementon - Robert Hankins on October 19, 2019 of Clementon formerly of Mt. Holly. Age 71. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Mondello). Dear brother-in-law of Robert Mondello (Robyn). Lifelong friend of Sandy Kaelin. Also survived by many friends and family. Robert was a Special Education teacher and a pilot. He was a member of the Masons. Robert graduated with his Master's Degree from Stockton University. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 10:30am to 11:30am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to American Diabetes Association, 575 Route 28, Bldg. 2, Suite 2017, Raritan, NJ 08869. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
