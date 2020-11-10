Robert Howe



Barrington - On November 8, 2020, Robert Howe passed away at Care One in Marlton. A veteran of the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, Robert graduated from Glassboro State College (Rowan University) and attended Rutgers University for post graduate classes. He proudly volunteered as a firefighter in Glassboro, was a devout Sunday School teacher at Haddon Heights Methodist Church, and loved jazz. He worked for most of his career as a television and radio producer with CBS out of Philadelphia and has been a resident of Barrington since 1976.



Robert is lovingly survived by his wife, Judy (nee Wu); his children, Krista Beth (Brian) Richards and Robert "Bobby" Howe, III (Crystal Inman); his brother, James (Janis) Howe along with members of the Chang and Wu families. Funeral services and final entombment at Locustwood Cemetery will take place privately at the convenience of his family.









