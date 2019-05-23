Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish
20 Braisington Avenue
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish
20 Braisington Avenue
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Bellmawr - Robert J. Ambrico, on May 19, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Camden. Age 78. Beloved husband of Nadine T. (nee Garruti) for 53 years. Devoted father of Theresa Ann Carlson (Timothy). Loving Pop Pop of Grace Ann Carlson, who was his entire world. Dear brother of Alexander Ambrico, James Ambrico (Maureen), Mary Matricardi (Gerald) and the late Joseph Ambrico, Linda Jankowski and Grace Ambrico. Also survived by sister-in-law Eileen Ambrico and many nieces and nephews whom he loved a lot. There will be a viewing from 8:45 to 10:45am Saturday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ. Funeral Mass 11am in church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Ambrico's memory to Grace Carlson to aid with her nursing education, Account #8115771063, at any PNC Bank location. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 23 to May 24, 2019
