Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Robert J. "Bob" Black

Robert J. "Bob" Black Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Black

Mt. Ephraim - On October 3, 2019, Bob, age 68, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, Bob worked as a driver for MJF Materials in Lindenwold until his recent illness. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rose Marie (nee Larsen); his brothers, Joseph and Thomas J. Black along with his parents, Thomas and Florence Black. He is lovingly survived by his brother, John (Barbara) Black; his sisters, Joan (Joe) Tedesco and Dolores (William) Fox; his sister-in-law, Karen Black along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, October 12th from 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where His Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM following the viewing. Interment with his wife at New St. Mary's Cemetery will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 8, 2019
