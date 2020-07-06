1/1
Robert J. Clark
1963 - 2020
Robert J. Clark

Glendora - Robert J. Clark, suddenly on July 3, 2020, of Glendora. Age 57. Beloved son of Ralph and Margaret (nee O'Neill). Loving brother of Brian (Lisa Smith), Linda (Joe Barone) and the late Ralph Jr. Dear uncle of Joseph and Nicholas Barone and Caitlin Clark. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Robert was a former employee of Gloucester Twp. Board of Edu. and Eastern Knitting Mill. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at the GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service at 8pm also at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Robert's name to Animal Adoption Center, 501 Berlin Rd. N, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
