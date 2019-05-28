Services
Norton Funeral Home - Williamstown
1232 S. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 728-2800
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Williamstown
1232 S. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Robert J. Devers Obituary
Robert J. Devers

Williamstown - Robert J. Devers, age 75, of Williamstown died May 25, 2019. A native to Phila, PA before moving to NJ in 1981.

Bob was a proud U.S. Marine and served two combat tours during the Vietnam War, he cherished the bonds forged, and the contact he still had with his fellow servicemen. He worked at the Philadelphia Gas Works for over 25 yrs., was passionate about restoring classic cars, caring for his animals and most of all, helping others!

Bob is survived by three children, Suzanne Gable, Charles Devers, & Robert L. Devers; five grandchildren, Alexis, Tyler, Rya, Wynnie, & Ruby and two sisters, Theresa DiRenzo, and Trudy (Gertrude) Dooley. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan (Bell) Devers, his parents James A. and Gertrude (Wilcox) Devers and siblings, Charles, James, Mary Bastas, Dorothy Connors, & Lillian Korb.

He will be forever remembered and truly missed by all who knew him!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the S.Jer. Regional Animal Shelter or a local SPCA.

Viewing info: Wed. May 29th from 11am-12pm at Norton Funeral Home 1232 S. Black Horse Pike Williamstown, NJ. Burial to follow at Glou. Co. Vet. Mem. Cem. Visit Guestbook: www.nfhnj.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019
