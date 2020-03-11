|
Robert J. Freno
Haddon Heights - Robert J. Freno age 87 of Haddon Heights passed away March 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Robert is the son of Robert James and Edna Mary (nee Risley) Freno who were lifelong residents of Haddon Heights. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Caroline (nee Dutra) Freno and children: Therese (Brian) Hirsch, Robert (Mary Kay) Freno, Suzanne (Steve) Schwering and Elaine (Jeff) DuBois. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Maureen (Jon), Kelly, Robert, Michael, Dean, Steven, David and Elyse and three great grandchildren. He leaves a sister, Dorothy Malehorn and was predeceased by his daughter, Caroline.
Mr. Freno was born and raised in Haddon Heights and was a graduate of Glassboro State College where he completed graduate work on a master's degree. He was a lifelong educator who spent twenty years in the Willingboro School District teaching in the math department at Memorial Jr. High School and JFK Sr. High School. A collector of many things over the years, he especially enjoyed stamp collecting and assembled an extensive art glass and antique stemware collection.
Services held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Freno's name to the Haddon Heights Library, 608 Station Ave., Haddon Heights, NJ, 08035 or the . Arrangements EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020