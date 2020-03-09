|
|
Robert J. Grace
formerly of Cramer Hill - Robert J. "Bob" Grace, age 76, formerly of Cramer Hill, passed on March 8, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years Mary (nee Huhn). Devoted father of Teri Buoncuore (Ron) and Barbara Spaulding (Joe). Loving grandfather of Justin Bunton (Taylor), Kyle McCloskey (Taryn), Ashley Buoncuore, Chesney Litteral (Matt), Holly Wilson (Ted), Tim McCloskey and Seth Spaulding and great grandfather of Bentley Lay, John Wilson and Paul Wilson. Dear brother of Harold and Joseph Grace (Billie Jo). Bob was an avid boater and past Treasurer of both Farragut Sportsmen's Association and the Delaware River Yachtsmen's League. He was also a member of Harbor Lights Yacht Club. There will be a viewing from 6 to 9pm Thursday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bob's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020